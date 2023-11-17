2 Chainz, Lil Wayne Finally Unleash “Welcome 2 Collegrove” Joint Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After postponing the project for a year due to clearance issues 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne return with “Welcome 2 Collegrove.”

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have finally unleashed their highly anticipated joint album, Welcome 2 Collegrove.

The project follows the 2016 ColleGrove album which was slated to be a collab offering. However, the project is credited to 2 Chainz alone due to Lil Wayne’s issues with his label, although Weezy features heavily throughout.

Collegrove is a portmanteau of 2 Chainz’s hometown, College Park, Georgia, and Lil Wayne’s hometown, Hollygrove, Louisiana.

The 21-track project clocks in at just under an hour and includes a star-studded cast of guest contributors. Features include appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Marsha Ambrosius and Vory.

Check out the trailer, narrated by 50 Cent below, and stream Welcome 2 Collegrove at the end of the page.

Fans have had a long wait for the album, which 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne teased in 2022. The duo was forced to postpone the release due to clearance issues.

“We’ve been working on it for some time, had a lot of clearance issues,” 2 Chainz told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “But for the most part, we’re two hardworking individuals who go in the studio every night. So, I don’t think it was hard recording the music.”

“It just was a process of getting the music out to the people. I think me and him just have that chemistry. We enjoy working with each other a lot, and it’s a lot of respect there. And as I always say, still sharpen still. So, it’s always that little piece of anxiety of knowing that I got to this verse has to be better than the last one. I think it’s healthy. I think competition is healthy in any and everything that we do.”

2 Chainz Lil Wayne – Welcome 2 Collegrove