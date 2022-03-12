2 Chainz purchased a Hollywood Hills property for roughly $3.8 million. The home was once owned by ‘Desperate Housewives’ star Eva Longoria.

2 Chainz purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to Dirt, 2 Chainz paid roughly $3.8 million for a property once owned by actress Eva Longoria. The T.R.U. rapper’s 8,880 square foot mansion is located in a gated community.

Eva Longoria, who starred in the ABC series Desperate Housewives, bought the Hollywood Hills home for $3.6 million. She lost out on $436,000 when she sold it 12 years later.

2 Chainz’s new home comes with plenty of space. The mansion includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths.

The luxurious property also boasts a lap pool, hot tub, lounge area and home theater. There’s even a bar next to a wall with see-through glass into the pool.

2 Chainz copped the lavish home in California on the heels of releasing his Dope Don’t Sell Itself album. The 12-track LP dropped via Def Jam Recordings on February 4.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200. It was the lowest charting solo album of his career and only spent one week on the chart.

2 Chainz’s latest album featured guest appearances by Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, NBA YoungBoy and Stove God Cooks, among others.

Stream it below.