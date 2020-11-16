2 Chainz Talks Possibly Renegotiating His Record Deal With Def Jam

(AllHipHop News)
In recent days, the Hip Hop world found out The Recession album creator Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins decided to re-up his recording contract and take on a senior advisor role with Def Jam Recordings. Another veteran emcee from Atlanta could be staying with the iconic label as well.
2 Chainz let loose his latest full-length body of work on November 13. The 15-track So Help Me God! was released under exclusive license to Def Jam. The man formerly known as Tity Boi has dropped numerous other albums, such as Based on a T.R.U. Story and Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, via the company.
While speaking with Ebro Darden on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, Chainz was asked about his current label situation. The “Feel A Way” rapper told Darden he originally signed a 4-album deal and he negotiated for his master recordings around the release of 2019’s Rap or Go to the League.
Chainz said, “With this one, I thought it was gonna be an amicable split. And me knowing I still have more in the tank… I was just gonna leave and see what God had to offer. And they came back with a few things that were enticing, and we’re working on it. I used to be scared like maybe they won’t promote my project ’cause I’m leaving, but it’s not like that.”
Darden also asked 2 Chainz about his longtime collaborators, Kanye West and Lil Wayne, choosing to back Donald Trump’s controversial presidency. The supporter of President-Elect Joe Biden stated, “Whatever Ye or whatever Wayne did, it didn’t change the way I felt about them individually because they’re friends of mine. When I talk to Wayne, it’s not always about music. When I talk to Ye, it’s rarely about music. Some people have different angles and different ways of expressing themselves and that’s due to something called individuality that we all have.”