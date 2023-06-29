2023 BET Awards Draw 2.8 Million Total Viewers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

BET held its annual award show on Sunday, June 25. With a celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop anchoring the program, the 2023 BET Awards nearly brought in 3 million television watchers.

According to a press release from the network, this year’s BET Award amassed 2.8 million total views across nine Paramount channels. Around 1.8 million viewers watch the ceremony on BET.

“The audiences have spoken: Culture’s Biggest Night is now Hip Hop’s biggest night,” says Connie Orlando BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Orlando adds, “We couldn’t have done it without our amazing production team and the talented group of artists who came together to give Hip Hop its flowers, and all the lovers of the culture who watched live that tuned in across every platform to make this year’s BET Awards 2023 another great success.”

Rap Stars Like Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, Offset & Quavo Performed At The 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards featured performances by contemporary acts such as Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice, and Coi Leray. Migos members Offset and Quavo commemorated their late groupmate, Takeoff, with a special tribute.

R&B legend Patti Labelle honored Tina Turner, the music icon who passed away on May 24, with a rendition of Turner’s “The Best” song. New York City-bred emcee Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award as well.

Additionally, the Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Trick Daddy, Trina, Jeezy, T.I., Master P, Erick Sermon, Keith Murray, Redman, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Fabolous, Styles P, Ja Rule, Swizz Beatz, Kid ‘n Play, Soulja Boy, and many others performed.

The 2022 BET Awards drew 3.2 million viewers for last year’s simulcast. Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson hosted that show. Performers included Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Brandy, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, Joey Bada$$, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Mariah Carey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, and Jodeci.