2022 BET Awards TV Viewership Jumps 23%

The ceremony also did well on digital platforms.

BET has a lot to celebrate this week. The network presented the 22nd BET Awards on June 26 to a larger television audience than last year.

According to a press release, the 2022 BET Awards drew 3.2 million viewers for Sunday’s simulcast across BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. That total is a 23% increase from the viewership numbers for last year’s ceremony.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this year’s ratings!” says Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Every year, we strive to have the BET Awards celebrate and reflect that which is best and most important to our community and culture in our hope to inspire them to dream big and take action. I salute my colleagues for delivering an event that has so profoundly resonated.”

In addition, the 2022 BET Awards amassed more than 103 million social views on Instagram Reels, YouTube, and Facebook. The network described the show as its best-performing telecast on BET Digital ever.

“We always knew we had a very special show, but now the ratings confirmed we are truly culture’s biggest night!” says Connie Orlando BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Orlando continues, “We are grateful to our audience for tuning in live and on social media, all who stepped on stage, from the artists who delivered show-stopping performances and their teams, to our winners, nominees, and presenters. We could not be more proud.”

The 2022 BET Awards featured performances by Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Brandy, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, Joey Bada$$, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Mariah Carey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Jodeci, Chlöe, and many more.

Veteran actress Taraji P. Henson served as host for the 22nd BET Awards which aired live from Los Angeles. Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, and Will Smith were among the big winners of the night. Diddy also received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

