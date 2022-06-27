Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) Win Big At 2022 BET Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

BET held its annual award show last night in Los Angeles. Silk Sonic was one of the top winners of this year’s ceremony.

The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak received Album Of The Year for An Evening with Silk Sonic. They also took home Best Group. Plus, Anderson .Paak won Video Director Of The Year.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist went to Megan Thee Stallion for the third straight year. Male Hip Hop Artist went to Kendrick Lamar. The pg Lang co-founder also won Video Of The Year for “Family Ties” alongside Baby Keem.

Jazmine Sullivan won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. The Weeknd won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Latto teared up while accepting the BET Award for Best New Artist. Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” secured the BET Her Award.

Will Smith won Best Actor for his on-screen performances including his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The film also won Best Movie. Zendaya (Euphoria, Spider-Man: No Way Home) picked up Best Actress.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was in the Microsoft Theater to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Hip Hop mogul took to the stage to run through a medley of his hits. Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Shyne, and more veteran talents joined Diddy for the set.

To see the full list of winners for the 2022 BET Awards visit BET.com.