Diddy Joined By Shyne, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Jodeci, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes & More For Nostalgic BET Awards Tribute Performance 

Diddy collected the 2022 BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award after an epic set with some surprises for the audience.

Diddy was honored with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (Jun. 26) after taking part in an epic tribute performance alongside some of the acts whose hits he helped to create.

Fellow Hip-Hop legend and mogul Jay-Z opened the tribute with a reminder of the impact Diddy had on the young Black creatives around him. “Puff was the first one that came through and made us feel like it was us. It was ghetto fabulous. We took our rightful place at the tables in the boardrooms, in the fashion shows; we arrived,” he explained.

Diddy & Friends Deliver A Dose Of Nostalgia

After Hov’s touching introduction came the performances beginning with Jodeci, who kicked off the set with “Come & Talk To Me.” They were then joined by Mary J. Blige, who brought back memories with “I’m Going Down,” before the man of the night himself came out to perform “Victory.”

The night held many surprises, and one of the most unexpected was the appearance of Belizean politician and former Bad Boy Records rapper Shyne. He had the crowd on their feet while rapping the lyrics of “Bad Boyz” before Diddy got into “Benjamins.”

The stars continued to come out to honor the Bad Boy Records boss. Lil Kim, The LOX, and Busta Rhymes joined Diddy for “Benjamins” and “Pass the Courvoisier.” However, they updated the lyrics to “Pass the Ciroc this way,” to keep it in the family.

Next up was Bryson Tiller, who united with Diddy to perform “Gotta Move On,” their new song. Faith Evans then came out to join Diddy for a performance of “Missing You,” dedicated to the late Kim Porter.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s current boo, City Girls’ Yung Miami, had a special message of her own. She held up a sign during the tribute that read “Go Papi.”

YUNG MIAMI IS NOT SERIOUS LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/MS20L4iz2h — Sucka  (@SUCXAWORLD) June 27, 2022

Finally, following all of the performances, Babyface recalled how a young Puff Daddy transformed into the mogul he is today. Then came a final surprise as Kanye West came on stage to present Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Check out the performances below.