2023 Emmy Awards Postponed As Strike Shakes Up TV Industry

The 2023 Emmy Awards have been postponed to January 2024 due to ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The annual TV prizegiving was due to take place on September 18. However, it has been postponed to a later date due to the ongoing strikes by members of the WGA writers’ union and SAG-AFTRA performers’ union.

According to Variety, vendors for both the Primetime Emmys and the Creative Arts Emmys, which usually occur the week before, have been told that the ceremonies will not be broadcast on those dates.

A person unauthorized to speak publicly about the situation confirmed to USA Today that the awards show will be delayed until January 2024. This marks the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001 when they were pushed back following the 9/11 attacks.

Representatives for the TV Academy have not yet commented on the reports. However, they said last week, “Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations.

We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.”

They had previously confirmed that final-round voting for the Primetime Emmys will still occur between August 17 and 28. Under the work stoppage guidelines, actors and writers cannot promote their work, attend or campaign for awards shows.

The nominations for the 2023 Emmys were unveiled mere days before the strike, with “Succession” leading the charge with 27 nods. The drama was followed by “The Last of Us” with “24,” “The White Lotus” with “23,” and Ted Lasso with “21.”