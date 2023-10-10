 21 Savage Announces First-Ever U.K. Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “A Lot” performer is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Back in 2019, 21 Savage (born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) made international news after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials took the rapper into custody. The world became aware of the fact that Savage is actually a citizen of the United Kingdom.

It turns out 21 Savage was born in London, England, not Atlanta, Georgia. Apparently, the I Am > I Was album creator entered the United States around the age of seven, but his non-immigrant visa expired in July 2006.

“His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa,” an ICE spokesperson told the media at the time. Savage’s legal team claimed their client filed for a nonimmigrant U visa in order to stay in the U.S. legally.

Fast forward to 2023, 21 Savage heads back to the United Kingdom to perform in his home country. The Grammy Award winner’s first-ever U.K. appearance will take place at The O2 Arena in London on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Drake Reveals 21 Savage’s Immigration Status

21 Savage gave his first international performance on July 10 in Toronto. He joined his Her Loss project collaborator Drake on stage at the It’s All A Blur Tour stop in the OVO rapper’s hometown. Prior to that performance, Drake broke the news of Savage’s receiving a green card on the “8AM in Charlotte” track.

Drake also tapped 21 Savage for a feature on his newly released For All The Dogs studio album. The Canadian/British duo’s Her Loss joint effort dropped in November 2022. That LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 404,000 first-week units.

Savage travels to the U.K. with three No. 1 albums in his discography. In addition to Her Loss, the Slaughter Gang leader scored Number Ones with 2018’s I Am > I Was and 2020’s Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.