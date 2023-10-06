Drake Drops ‘For All The Dogs’ Album Featuring J. Cole, SZA, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Boy is back with new tunes.

After delaying the release of his latest studio LP, Drake finally let loose For All The Dogs this morning (October 6). The 23-track project contains several high-profile guest features.

Drake and J. Cole reunited on the “First Person Shooter” track. SZA shows up on two songs. The R&B singer appears on the previously released “Slime You Out” as well as “Rich Baby Daddy.”

In addition, “Rich Baby Daddy” features rising rap sensation Sexyy Red. Drake also linked up with his Her Loss album collaborator 21 Savage again for “Calling for You.”

For All The Dogs also features Teezo Touchdown, Yeat, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, and Lil Yachty. Multiple producers provided beats for the project, including Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1da, Oz and Bnyx.

Drake’s eighth studio album arrived eleven months after Her Loss with 21 Savage debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The OVO Sound captain’s last solo effort, Honestly, Nevermind, came out in June 2022.

If For All The Dogs makes it to No. 1, Drake will have thirteen chart-toppers in his catalog. That total would move the Toronto representative one behind Jay-Z (14) for most No. 1 albums by a Hip-Hop recording artist.

Drake continues to rise up the all-time Billboard Hot 100 list as well. When “Slime You Out” debuted in the chart’s top spot, the former Degrassi: The Next Generation actor moved into a 6th place tie with The Supremes and Madonna.