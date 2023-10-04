Drake’s Former No. 1 “Slime You Out” Falls Out Of The Top 10 In Its Second Week

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Was Charlamagne Tha God’s initial opinion about Drake’s new single correct? The media personality now has some numerical evidence to back up his negative reaction to “Slime You Out” featuring SZA.

“Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared,” said Charlamagne on the September 21st episode of his The Brilliant Idiots podcast. “It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday.”

Those comments about “Slime You Out” led to Drake firing back at Charlamagne Tha God on social media. The OVO Sound leader publicly blasted CTG by referring to him as an “off-brand Morris Chestnut.”

Drake did score a victory when “Slime You Out” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With that top spot opening, he is now right behind Michael Jackson (13) on the all-time list of most career Number Ones.

However, Drake’s latest reign at No. 1 on the Hot 100 rankings only lasted one week. In fact, “Slime You Out” slipped completely out of the chart’s Top 10 region by landing at No. 12 in its second week of release.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” returned to No. 1 for a second week. SZA may have lost hold of the No. 1 position with “Slime You Out” dropping eleven slots, but the R&B singer still sits at No. 2 with “Snooze” off her SOS album.