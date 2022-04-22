21 Savage Booked For “Summer Of Peace” Event Aimed At Curbing Gun Violence In Atlanta

21 Savage will perform for roughly 500 teens as part of a “Summer of Peace” event at Clark Atlanta University.

Atlanta officials enlisted the help of 21 Savage for the “Summer of Peace,” which seeks to curtail gun violence.

Chief Judge Kenya Johnson of the Fulton County Probate Court revealed 21 Savage will perform at a private event for teenagers. According to Atlanta’s CBS affiliate, the event is scheduled to take place at Clark Atlanta University on May 5.

“We’re talking about local celebrities,” Johnson said. “We’re talking about performances. We want to reach the young people where they are and in their language.”

Roughly 500 teens from Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are expected to attend the event. 21 Savage’s performance will be part of a day of anti-violence programming.

“Being able to use local influencers who have the ear of the youth to further help with the message, we believe will change the tide in how youth feel, how our young people feel about violence,” Johnson said. “If we can get anyone to put down their gun and resolve their disputes amicably, then we have proven our point and we’ve saved a life.”

Atlanta leaders launched the “Summer of Peace” in anticipation of a summertime surge in youth gun violence. The initiative will feature concerts, career fairs and more in hopes of reducing shootings.