21 Savage Brings Out Drake At Spelhouse Homecoming Concert

The students at Spelman College and Morehouse College in Georgia got a special treat during their homecoming festivities. Atlanta native 21 Savage surprised the crowd by bringing out Drake at his show.

On Wednesday night, 21 Savage entered the Forbes Arena to present some of his biggest hits. The Slaughter Gang leader also shared the stage with his “Jimmy Cooks” collaborator.

This was reportedly the first time 21 Savage and Drake performed “Jimmy Cooks” live together in front of a crowd. The two rap stars ran through “Knife Talk” and other tracks too.

“Jimmy Cooks” lives on Drake’s seventh studio LP, Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped on June 17. The single debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It became Drake’s eleventh and 21 Savage’s second Number One.

Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, hosts the “Knife Talk” record. The Metro Boomin-produced song also features Memphis rap legend Project Pat. “Knife Talk” peaked at #4 on the Hot 100.

21 savage has not released a solo album since 2018’s I Am > I Was. He did team up with Metro Boomin in 2020 for a collaborative body of work titled Savage Mode II. The original Savage Mode EP dropped in 2016.