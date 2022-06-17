Did Drake Respond To The Hate For ‘Honestly, Nevermind’?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Global superstar Drake dropped a new Dance surprise album on Friday morning. Going by sections of the internet, some listeners expressed disappointment in Drizzy’s Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake is currently the #1 trending topic on Twitter. Many of the tweets are critical takes about Honestly, Nevermind. Numerous commenters took issue with the project’s sound.

Apparently, the musician born Aubrey Drake Graham got wind of the criticism for Honestly, Nevermind. Video of the Canadian singer/rapper seemingly addressing the people calling his latest LP “mid” made its way to the internet.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do,” said Drake. “We’re waiting for you to catch up. We’re here though. We caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

As of press time, it is not clear when Drake posted the clip or where he was located at the time he filmed it. The video has started to spread on social media and on YouTube over the last two hours.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind follows 2021’s Certified Lover Boy. That studio LP was also met with mixed reviews. However, CLB became a huge commercial success.

Certified Lover Boy debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 613,000 units. The album spent five non-consecutive weeks atop the rankings. The Record Academy nominated CLB for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but Drake pulled the project from contention.