21 Savage Charged With Drug And Gun Possession, Released On Bond

21 Savage turned himself in to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office after a warrant was issued stemming from his 2019 arrest by ICE.

21 Savage was released on bond after turning himself in for drug and gun charges in Dekalb County, Georgia.

According to Buzzfeed, a warrant for 21 Savage’s arrest on felony drug and weapons possession was issued on September 7. His lawyers said he wasn’t aware of the warrant until September 23. He surrendered to authorities that same day.

The Epic Records artist was booked for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a gun on Thursday. The charges stem from 21 Savage’s 2019 arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, came under the scrutiny of ICE after it was discovered he’d be living in America without a visa for years. The case revealed he was a British native who relocated to the United States as a child.

ICE is still seeking to deport 21 Savage to the United Kingdom. His lawyer Charles Kuck believes ICE is behind the new charges, which were pursued by DeKalb County Police Department.

“The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago,” Kuck said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials claim they found a handgun in 21 Savage’s car when he was arrested in 2019. He’s also accused of throwing away a bottle that contained liquid with codeine in it.

“There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Jospeh by pushing trumped up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States” Kuck stated.

21 Savage is scheduled to have a hearing about immigration status on November 1.