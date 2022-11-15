21 Savage Insists He Wasn’t Trying To Diss Nas With Relevance Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

21 Savage said he didn’t think Nas was relevant and had to do some damage control after the remarks went viral.

Nas’ relevance recently became a topic of discussion on the Clubhouse app. 21 Savage suggested Nas is no longer relevant during a Clubhouse conversation, but the Atlanta-bred artist downplayed his remarks after his opinion went viral on social media.

“I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” he wrote on Twitter.

21 Savage suggested Nas wasn’t relevant in the Clubhouse chat but praised the legendary MC for making good music. 21 Savage also commended the influential artist for maintaining a loyal following.

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” the Slaughter Gang leader said. “He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase, and he still makes good ass music. What’s y’all definition of relevant, bro?”

Nas dropped his new album King’s Disease III on Friday (November 11). The project marked another collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. The two previously worked together on the first King’s Disease album, its sequel and a project titled Magic.

Earlier this month, 21 Savage teamed up with Drake for a collaborative album titled Her Loss. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.