21 Savage Makes History With Stylish, Sold-Out Debut Paris Performance

21 Savage has officially kicked off his European Tour with a record-breaking performance in Paris.

Multi-platinum recording artist 21 Savage has already rewritten history books with his inaugural performance in France.

On Wednesday (November 15), days after his flicks in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower went viral, Savage sold out the well-known Zenith venue located in Paris. A number of notable artists also appeared alongside 21 Savage, including opening acts Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold. Additional appearances included Hugo Ekitiké, Layvin Kurzawa, Koba La D, Axel Julien and Freeze Corleone and a VIP party capped off the evening.

21 Savage utilized the moment to assert his dominance as a tastemaker and leader in the fashion realm of Hip-Hop. With a total of three wardrobe changes, 21 Savage unveiled yet to be released spring/summer 2024 runway looks from high fashion houses such as Celine, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

21 Savage performing at his first show in Paris 🇫🇷🔥



pic.twitter.com/e6kE2lrNL6 — Wiztohfem Og (@wiztohfem) November 15, 2023

In a sense, 21 Savage’s Paris show foreshadows how his upcoming European tour could play out—considering it serves as a celebration of his recent immigration status as a permanent resident of the United States. The set of dates will culminate in 21 Savage’s first-ever homecoming show in London on November 30, four years after his detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 2019.

For more details on his upcoming European tour, visit 21 Savages official website here.