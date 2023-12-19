21 Savage Defends Drake’s Controversial “Circo Loco” Bar About Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake upset some people when he decided to use his Her Loss joint project with 21 Savage to seemingly throw a subliminal jab at Megan Thee Stallion. The two rappers’ “Circo Loco” song included a line referencing Tory Lanez shooting Meg.

21 Savage has now addressed the “Circo Loco” controversy involving his musical partner. In a new interview, the Atlanta-based Hip-Hop star spoke about the song’s polarizing lyrics.

“I don’t feel like that was his intention [to diss Megan],” 21 Savage stated. “Remember when I said I was telling him to not hold back, people tried to twist that to make it seem like I was talking about that situation.”

Savage also added, “That bar was more of, like, a joke bar than him trying to say something about her. But I don’t really like speaking on people’s situations because life be real.”

Megan Thee Stallion publicly named Tory Lanez as the person who fired a gun at her on the night of July 12, 2020. Two years later, a California jury convicted Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of three felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic handgun. He received a 10-year sentence in state prison.

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss arrived a month before Tory Lanez’s conviction in 2022. “Circo Loco” featured Drake rapping, “This b#### lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

21 Savage encouraged Megan Thee Stallion when the shooting became headline news back in 2020. The Grammy winner tweeted, “Wish I could give Megan a hug praying for you.” Drake’s longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib, also showed support for Meg.

Apparently, fans were not the only ones who took Drake’s “Circo Loco” bar as an unfunny, diss directed at Megan Thee Stallion. She also called out unnamed male rap peers on the same date that Her Loss hit DSPs.

Megan tweeted, “Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass n#####! Since when [the f###] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she [says] one of y’all homeboys abused her.”