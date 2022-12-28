Drake’s Producer Noah “40” Shebib Showed Love To Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Many fans believe Drizzy dissed Meg on his ‘Her Loss’ album.

For over two years, Megan Thee Stallion faced significant scrutiny from members of the Hip Hop community. Numerous high-profile people, including Drake, appeared to express doubt about Megan’s claims that Tory Lanez shot her in the feet.

Last week, a California jury convicted Tory Lanez of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. Lanez awaits sentencing for conviction.

The court case is now over. Many Megan Thee Stallion fans feel vindicated that the judicial system convicted Tory Lanez. As a result, some Megan fans are also calling out any detractors who dismissed her story.

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N#### that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

In particular, many critics now question Drake’s judgment in seemingly siding with Tory Lanez in the felony assault case. While Drake did not outright publicly back his fellow Canadian, lyrics on the Her Loss album left some listeners believing Drake did take subliminal shots at Megan Thee Stallion.

“This b#### lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” rapped Drake on the Her Loss track “Circo Loco.” Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss joint effort dropped on November 4.

It turns out someone very close to Drake showed support for Megan Thee Stallion despite those “Circo Loco” bars. The OVO frontman’s longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib, recently commented about Meg on Instagram.

Seven days ago, before the announcement of the Tory Lanez verdict, the On Canada Project shared an Instagram post. The organization declared it stands with Megan Thee Stallion. In response, 40 simply replied, “👏🙌.”

Noah “40” Shebib did not produce “Circo Loco” off Her Loss, but he is listed as a songwriter for the record. 40 also worked as an engineer and mixer for the track. Tay Keith and Boi-1da received actual producer credit.

Drake’s Her Loss collaborative partner, 21 Savage, also previously took a public stance in support of Megan Thee Stallion. Back in July 2020, when news of the shooting first broke, Savage tweeted, “Wish I could give Megan a hug praying for you ❤️.”

Wish I could give megan a hug praying for you ❤️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 28, 2020

On the same day as Her Loss arrived on DSPs, Megan Thee Stallion lashed out on Twitter. The 27-year-old Houston native did not mention anyone by name, but it appeared clear that the message was meant for Drake.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####! Since when [the f###] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she [says] one of y’all homeboys abused her,” tweeted Megan on November 4.

Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Following the widely-publicized shooting on July 12, 2020, Megan directly named Tory Lanez as the person who fired a gun at her. Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) continuously denied shooting Megan in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood that night.

After the court announced the guilty verdict, Tory Lanez’s family blamed Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management agency for the outcome. However, many social media users mocked Tory Lanez and his father for suggesting Roc Nation somehow orchestrated a conspiracy to frame the 30-year-old rapper.

Noah “40” Shebib’s subtle championing of Megan Thee Stallion is in contrast to other Hip Hop figures that still distrust the jury’s decision in the case. For example, Florida rapper Kodak Black still insists Lanez is a “good n####” hurt by industry politics.

