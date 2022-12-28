Kodak Black Questions Tory Lanez Verdict: “They Done Caught This Female In A Few Lies” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black says there wasn’t enough evidence for the jury to convict Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Kodak Black says the jury arrived at the wrong verdict in the Tory Lanez trial, citing insufficient evidence.

The jury sided with Megan Thee Stallion and found the R&B singer guilty on all three counts, including shooting the Houston rapper. However, the decision didn’t sit right with Koback Black, who took to Instagram Live on Dec. 24 to weigh in on the subject.

“This s### aint right, homie. For real, bro,” Kodak began. “And Tory Lanez a good n####, bro…This s### f###### with my Christmas Eve. Everybody s### ain’t for me to speak on. But it’s like n##### aint finna talk about that. N##### finna act like this s### ain’t never happen. I don’t know. I wasn’t in the courtroom. But at the same time, if it is some f##### up s### going on, n##### ain’t gonna wanna say nothing because of the politics b#######. And all of this Jay-Z s###. But I don’t like that s### nan bit.”

Kodak Black Says Tory Lanez Punishment Should Be Left to God

“Now, I’m a God-fearing n####,” Kodak continued. “If my brudda actually did do that s###, God gon’ see it through where he get the justifiable punishment he feel like he deserve for that.”

While Kodak Black claimed he is against men harming women, he questioned Megan Thee Stallion’s account.

“They done caught this female in a few lies and s###,” The “Super Gremlin” hitmaker stated. “And then, how you find a n#### guilty for shooting the b####, when ain’t no evident behind it? Y’all talking ’bout, b#### had gun residue and another person. And ain’t nobody came through and say, ‘Yea, he did that s###.’ That s### don’t sit well with me.”

The court sat through nine days of testimony before the jury found Tory Lanez guilty on all three counts. He was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury in connection to Megan’s shooting.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Tory Lanez will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023. He faces up to 22 years in prison.