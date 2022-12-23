Tory Lanez Found GUILTY Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion; Immediately Taken Into Custody

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A jury has sided with Megan Thee Stallion and found Canadian rapper guilty of shooting her. Read more!

After nine days of testimony and hours of deliberation, the jury in the Tory Lanez shooting trial reached a verdict: guilty.

Tory, who had pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, faces up to 22 years in prison after being convicted of all charges.

The 27-year-old hip-hop star had faced intense backlash and public scrutiny since identifying Lanez as her shooter, and the trial had been a long and emotional journey for her.

The jury’s decision was not without controversy, however. Tory’s defense team had claimed that Megan’s then-best friend Kelsey Harris was actually the shooter and had attempted to cast doubt on Megan’s testimony.

But in the end, the jurors seemed to believe Megan’s version of events, in which she insisted that she saw Tory Lanez with a gun in his hand as he shot her feet.

Before the verdict, Meg’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, released a statement supporting her and women who come forward about violence generally.

“To any woman, especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you,” Pardison wrote in a Thursday Instagram Story. “When you do find the courage to speak up… it seems you will be ridiculed… your credibility will (be) questioned… your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass… in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.”

He continued, “To anyone with a daughter, sister, mother, niece or aunt… I pray for their protection… I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

The verdict was met with mixed reactions from the public. Some applauded the jury’s decision as a victory for justice, while others expressed disappointment and disbelief.

Pandemonium broke out in the hallway after the verdict was read as Tory was handcuffed and taken into custody. The rapper’s mother and father were kicked out of the courtroom due to outburst, where they called out the court system.

His father also blamed Jay-Z and Roc Nation for sending Tory Lanez off to jail. Tory Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced in January of 2023 after being convicted of assault with a firearm, possessing a concealed firearm, and reckless discharge of a gun.

That n####’s going to jail! #torylaneztrial — The Ordinary Beyoncé (Doc/Jefa/Queen) (@Sxy_NtheCity) December 23, 2022

rip tory lanez — lost (@two22lost) December 24, 2022

Tory Lanez daddy outside that courthouse hollering about God like his son didn’t invent “Demon Time” pic.twitter.com/FM5VR5TP7z — Wahala If You Hear Me 🗣 (@eleven8) December 24, 2022

Tory lanez was found GUILTY ❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️All yall owe @theestallion an apology ❗️ — jeѕѕιca🇧🇸🖤 (@PlusSizeBabee) December 24, 2022

Tory Lanez being found guilty is all I needed for Christmas this year <3 — Liz✨ (@lizconnorss) December 24, 2022