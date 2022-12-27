Social Media Mocks Tory Lanez’s Family Blaming Jay-Z & Roc Nation For His Conviction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

People online are now accusing Hov’s company of causing high prices, the pandemic, and more.

On December 23, a California jury convicted Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

Those charges stemmed from a July 2020 shooting that injured Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The “Savage” hitmaker publicly accused Tory Lanez of firing a weapon at her on the night in question. Megan later testified against him at trial.

Los Angeles County prosecutors secured a guilty verdict against Lanez in the felony assault case. However, the Sorry 4 What album creator’s family immediately blamed the Jay-Z-founded Roc Nation company for the legal outcome.

Tory Lanez’s Dad Ignites Conspiracy Theories About Roc Nation

Roc Nation manages Megan Thee Stallion’s career. According to reports, representatives of the agency attended the trial. Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, lashed out at Roc Nation after the court revealed the guilty verdicts.

“I’ll tell you exactly how I feel. I got some names I wanna call out,” said Sonstar Peterson outside the courthouse last week. “[Attorney] Alex Spiro, [Roc Nation CEO] Desiree Perez, and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you, Jay-Z.”

Sonstar Peterson also speculated that Roc Nation’s alleged animosity to Tory Lanez is because the rapper/singer refused to sign a deal with the record label. As of press time, no one has presented any evidence proving that claim.

Media Figures Joke About Roc Nation Causing Different Types Of Issues

Many people on social media did not buy into the Roc Nation conspiracy theory. Over the last several days, Twitter users clowned the idea that Jay-Z’s company somehow manipulated the judge, jury, and the entire judicial system in order to imprison Tory Lanez.

Cocktails with Queens host Claudia Jordan has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Megan Thee Stallion and a vocal critic of Tory Lanez. The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member mocked Sonstar Peterson’s conspiratorial defense of his son.

“Flights are thru the roof…. d##### Jay-Z and d##### #RocNation yall did it again,” tweeted Claudia Jordan. Hip Hop media figure DJ Vlad responded to Jordan by writing, “I heard Roc Nation was behind global warming. And the pandemic.”

Nightly Pop presenter Nina Parker offered her own take on the supposed Roc Nation scheme to frame Tory Lanez. She tweeted, “Half the people who work for Roc Nation can’t even get into the Roc Nation brunch but sure they have control over LA superior court.”

Flights are thru the roof…. d##### Jay-Z and d##### #RocNation yall did it again. — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) December 26, 2022

I heard Roc Nation was behind global warming. And the pandemic. — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) December 27, 2022

Half the people who work for Roc Nation can’t even get into the Roc Nation brunch but sure they have control over LA superior court. pic.twitter.com/teNcrd1eJ9 — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) December 24, 2022

I hate myself for asking, but why exactly is Roc Nation supposed to want to put an “innocent” man in jail? What are the stakes here? Is he an R&B kingpin? — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) December 24, 2022

This cold is still kicking my ass.. I blame Roc Nation and their wicked hold on the people’s immune system. 🫠 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) December 27, 2022

Dear Tory Lanez father…



What Roc Nation & Jay-Z got to do with your son shooting a woman? — Legacy Building… (@DCisChillin) December 23, 2022

Tory Lanez Sr. is implying Jay Z made sure Tory was found guilt because Tory didn’t sign to Roc Nation. pic.twitter.com/AtfGeUWvy4 — DeAndria Harris, MBA (@_deandria3) December 24, 2022

If its easier for you to believe that Jay Z and a cabal at Roc Nation orchestrated a carefully planned framing of Tory Lanez than it is for you to believe that he got mad and shot a woman, you are too dumb to be alive. I ain't gon lie. — D. 🐊🐊🐊🐊 (@D0MXNXQU3) December 23, 2022

can’t blame roc nation for this fit pic.twitter.com/SmeUFgD0n1 — Sailor MoonCricket 🌚🦗 • 🇵🇸 • ☭ (@fwmj) December 24, 2022

Lmaoooo n##### really act like Roc Nation pulled strings for a guilty verdict. Who the hell do y’all think Tory Lanez is? That n#### was a C lister y’all never even f##### with until he shot at a black woman. There is no miscarriage of justice here. — Tip 🎹🎛️🎚️ (@ProducedByTip) December 23, 2022

Blue: “Daddy, why was Tory Lanez dad in court yelling Roc Nation like that.”



Jay Z: “A lot of people love my company baby. Now eat your food.” pic.twitter.com/dHHnvkvZdC — 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) December 23, 2022