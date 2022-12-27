Social Media Mocks Tory Lanez’s Family Blaming Jay-Z & Roc Nation For His Conviction

On December 23, a California jury convicted Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.
Those charges stemmed from a July 2020 shooting that injured Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The “Savage” hitmaker publicly accused Tory Lanez of firing a weapon at her on the night in question. Megan later testified against him at trial.
Los Angeles County prosecutors secured a guilty verdict against Lanez in the felony assault case. However, the Sorry 4 What album creator’s family immediately blamed the Jay-Z-founded Roc Nation company for the legal outcome.
Tory Lanez’s Dad Ignites Conspiracy Theories About Roc Nation
Roc Nation manages Megan Thee Stallion’s career. According to reports, representatives of the agency attended the trial. Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, lashed out at Roc Nation after the court revealed the guilty verdicts.
“I’ll tell you exactly how I feel. I got some names I wanna call out,” said Sonstar Peterson outside the courthouse last week. “[Attorney] Alex Spiro, [Roc Nation CEO] Desiree Perez, and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you, Jay-Z.”
Sonstar Peterson also speculated that Roc Nation’s alleged animosity to Tory Lanez is because the rapper/singer refused to sign a deal with the record label. As of press time, no one has presented any evidence proving that claim.
Media Figures Joke About Roc Nation Causing Different Types Of Issues
Many people on social media did not buy into the Roc Nation conspiracy theory. Over the last several days, Twitter users clowned the idea that Jay-Z’s company somehow manipulated the judge, jury, and the entire judicial system in order to imprison Tory Lanez.
Cocktails with Queens host Claudia Jordan has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Megan Thee Stallion and a vocal critic of Tory Lanez. The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member mocked Sonstar Peterson’s conspiratorial defense of his son.
“Flights are thru the roof…. d##### Jay-Z and d##### #RocNation yall did it again,” tweeted Claudia Jordan. Hip Hop media figure DJ Vlad responded to Jordan by writing, “I heard Roc Nation was behind global warming. And the pandemic.”
Nightly Pop presenter Nina Parker offered her own take on the supposed Roc Nation scheme to frame Tory Lanez. She tweeted, “Half the people who work for Roc Nation can’t even get into the Roc Nation brunch but sure they have control over LA superior court.”