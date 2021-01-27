Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer Suggests Gunshot Residue Was Found On Tory Lanez’s Hands

(AllHipHop News)
The Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez saga continues to play out in front of the world. The pending legal case surrounding the alleged July 12, 2020 shooting in California returned to the headlines after false reports asserted the “Body” rapper dropped assault charges against Lanez.
In a series of tweets on January 21, Megan slammed the fake news that began spreading across social media. She also subtly called out Lanez by saying, “That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up… Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me?”
AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up
Y’all can’t tell when s### fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B#### you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B#### YOU GOING TO JAIL
Apparently, Lanez’s public relations team pushed back on that narrative by circulating a motion to modify terms of a protective order to media outlets. The rapper/singer born Daystar Peterson supposedly wants a judge to allow him and his attorneys to respond to Megan’s public statements.
On November 18, Peterson was barred from addressing Megan Pete and from disclosing any evidence associated with the case. His attorneys now want the ability to speak publicly, especially since they claim Pete wrongfully blamed them for the incorrect reports about the charges being dropped.
Tory Lanez’s legal team also claims the prosecution has mitigating – and possibly exculpatory – evidence that could clear their client. The defense mentioned gunshot residue and witness statements indicate someone else could have been the shooter that night.
Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive.
However, Megan’s lawyer is suggesting that there is evidence that directly implicates Lanez. Attorney Alex Spiro told Page Six, “Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her ‘Sorry?’ I haven’t had a chance to read it.”
Megan The Stallion has repeatedly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood last summer. Lanez pled not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. His next court hearing is currently scheduled for February 25.