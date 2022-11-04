Drake Seemingly Subs Megan Thee Stallion On Joint Album With 21 Savage, ‘Her Loss’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake raps about a “stallion” who lied about being shot and addresses his feud with Kanye West on his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Drake and 21 Savage set the Internet ablaze with Her Loss, their highly anticipated joint project, which finally arrived on Friday after production was pushed back a week after producer “Noah “40” Shabib contracted Covid while completing the album.

The duo executed an elite and highly entertaining promo run, taking an unusual route. A fake Vogue cover, a sham Tiny Desk performance, and a mock-up Howard Stern interview were all part of the rollout.

A day before releasing Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage shared the project’s cover art, which left fans confused. Many were unsure if the image of model Qui Yasuka a.k.a. Suki Baby was all part of the spoof promo. However, the cover art is real, confirmed when the duo shared the project. Stream the project below.

Once fans began listening, they soon forgot about the joke promo. While some lost their mind over Drake’s return to rapping rapping after dropping his last project, the dance music infused Honestly, Nevermind, others zoned in on one song.

In the opening verse of “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This b#### lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” Listeners assumed the Toronto native took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion after she accused Tory Lanez in July 2020 of shooting her in the foot.

Although there was no apparent bad blood between Drizzy and Meg, rumors of an issue swirled when Drake and Rihanna unfollowed the Houston rapper earlier this year.

Another line from “Circo Loco” also appeared to address Drake’s long standing beef with Kanye West:

“Linking with the opps, b####, I did that s### for J Prince/B####, I did it for the mob ties.”

The rivalry between the superstar rappers existed for years before they seemingly squashed the beef last year. J. Prince was instrumental in their reunion, organizing the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert featuring both Ye and Drake.

