Drake & 21 Savage Stage Sham Tiny Desk Concert

Drake and 21 Savage continued to promote their upcoming album Her Loss with a faux press run.

After creating a fake Vogue cover to hype the album, Drake and 21 Savage teased a phony Tiny Desk Concert on Wednesday (November 2). The duo shared a clip of a purported intro to their own entry in the popular NPR series on Instagram.

“Thank you to @nprmusic @tinydesk for having the gang @21savage let’s go crazy,” Drake wrote.

Although the Tiny Desk Concert was fake, NPR expressed interest in making it a reality.

“Let’s do it forreal tho,” NPR Music wrote on Twitter.

Drake and 21 Savage are scheduled to release their Her Loss album on Friday (November 4). The two originally planned to drop the project on October 28, but the release date was delayed after Noah “40” Shebib caught COVID during the mixing and mastering.

Last month, Drake and 21 Savage shared a music video for their collaboration “Jimmy Cooks.” The track appeared on the former’s latest solo album Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped in June.

The “Jimmy Cooks” video revealed the release date for Her Loss. The album’s cover art was unveiled via social media on Wednesday.

Check out the fake Tiny Desk Concert below.