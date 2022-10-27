Drake & 21 Savage Album ‘Her Loss’ Delayed After Producer Noah “40” Shebib Gets COVID 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After announcing their surprise collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ last week, Drake and 21 Savage are delaying the album.

Drake has pushed back the release of Her Loss, his new collaborative project with 21 Savage, after his producer Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID-19.

The Toronto native took to his Instagram message to announce the news that production was halted after 40 was hit with coronavirus while mixing and mastering the album. Drake said his longtime producer is “resting up” and revealed Her Loss arrives on Friday, Nov. 4

The duo surprised their fans with the announcement of their upcoming LP. They revealed the news during the video for their Honestly, Nevermind song, “Jimmy Crooks.” Halfway through the track, a message flashed across the screen. “HER LOSS – ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE – OCTOBER 28, 2022,” the pair announced. The news caused fans to lose their minds, although they will have to defer their excitement for another week.

Drake 21 Savage – Jimmy Crooks

Last week, 21 Savage gave students at Spelman College and Morehouse College in Georgia a special treat during his homecoming show. After performing some of his biggest hits he shocked the audience by bringing out Drizzy.

The pair rocked the stage at the Forbes Arena performing “Jimmy Cooks” together, reportedly for the first time in front of a live crowd. They also delivered some other tracks including “Knife Talk” and others.

Meanwhile, Drake celebrated turning 36 this week with a star-studded bash in Miami. DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby were among the celebrities in attendance. Guests were given the chance to win raffle prizes, including $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex. $500 Drake Bucks also circulated around the venue.

He shared a sweet video of his son Adonis celebrating his special day. The little boy sat alongside his mother, Sophie Brussaux, as he sang Happy Birthday to his father.