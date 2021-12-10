Kanye West & Drake Finally Reunite For Epic Concert

Kanye West and Drake performed together for the first time in five years, reuniting at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert last night.

Kanye West and Drake finally reunited and ended their beef during Ye’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert last night (Dec. 9)

Though a little late, the event opened in epic fashion with Kanye’s choir singing tracks from DONDA. The Memorial Stadium Los Angeles was lit ethereally, glowing with a blue haze, smoke billowing in from all sides before Kanye and Drake emerged together, running towards the vast mound that acted as the stage in the center of the stadium.

Drake & Kanye West have finally walked out 🦉🐐 pic.twitter.com/TC7klhb5Ak — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

Drake disappeared off-camera somewhere as Kanye climbed the mound and launched into an energetic performance of his early hits.

Kanye Performs His Early Classics

He ran through classic tracks from “The College Dropout,” opening with an epic rendition of “Jesus Walks” leading into “All Falls Down.”

Next, Ye performed music from his sophomore album “Late Registration,” dancing across the stage in his familiar Kanye-bop fashion. “Gold Digger,” and “Touch the Sky’” wowed the crowd before getting into his hits from “Graduation” and then “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Kanye appeared to be lacking in energy as he got into “Flashing Lights,” his breath control visibly suffering. By this stage, viewers were wondering when Drake would make a reappearance or any other guest for that matter.

Kanye altered the lyrics of “Runaway” making an emotional plea to estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West sends a message to Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/YLKDZ7ajbK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 10, 2021

Ye ended his performance of “And I Wonder” while kneeling on the stage, looking a little fatigued. The next song had everyone thinking it was time for Drake to come out as Drizzy’s “Find Your Love” began to play while Drake sang along in the crowd.

Yet Kanye rapped and sang his way through the song and then launched into “Runaway” featuring Pusha T.

If fans were a little puzzled by this, their questions were soon answered as “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” began and Drake reappeared on set.

The pair performed the song together before Kanye West left the stage and Drake took over.

Drake Performs His New Hits

Drake opened with a beautiful rendition of Kanye’s “24” backed by the choir. He then got into tracks from “Certified Lover Boy” including “No Friends in The Industry.”

Speaking to the crowd, Drake addressed the enormity of the occasion:

“When we were walking through the archway right there it felt surreal. It felt like a dream, it was something I always wanted to do. Be on stage with one of my idols when he’s running through one of the best catalogues in music period so I appreciate y’all tonight.”

While Drake performed “Life is Good,” the line “Virgil got a Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts” was repeated in tribute to Virgil Abloh who passed away last month.

As his set came to a close, the Toronto native thanked Ye, J Prince, and Larry Hoover Jr “for piecing this together for us and letting us make this happen” before getting into “God’s Plan.”

Kanye & Drake’s Grand Finale

Kanye then came back on stage to deliver “Hurricane,” before telling the audience that the show was coming to an end. N##### in Paris and “Bound 2” were among the last tracks he performed before reciting a prayer. Drake returned and the duo shook the stage performing their hit “Forever.”

If the audience were expecting any last-minute guests, their hopes went unmet as there were no surprise performers. What fans did get was a classic performance of some of the pair’s big hits, particularly with Kanye’s nostalgia-inducing early songs.