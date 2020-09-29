21 Savage & Metro Boomin Offer ‘Savage Mode II’ Merchandise & Limited Edition Coffee Table Book

(AllHipHop News)
When 21 Savage finally confirmed Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin would arrive on DSPs on Friday, October 2, some people likely thought the collaborative effort might have been thrown together at the last minute. The rollout for the project suggests that is not the case.
21 and Metro recruited Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman to be the voice of the duo’s Savage Mode II trailer. They also hired Gibson Hazard (Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Billie Eilish) to serve as the director for the 80-second teaser that was posted to YouTube and social media.
SAVAGE MODE II THE MOVIE
NARRATED BY @Morgan_Freeman
DIRECTED BY @GibsonHazard
FRIDAY 🗡🗡 pic.twitter.com/ItA3bIqtGn
— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) September 29, 2020
In addition, the team behind Savage Mode II created exclusive merchandise for the upcoming release. The first merch drop includes t-shirts, baseball jerseys, caps, masks, jackets, hoodies, money clips, and air fresheners. Some of the items can be purchased as a bundle with a digital copy of the album at shop.21savage.com.
Perhaps the best example that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin spent significant time preparing to present their latest joint effort comes in the form of a Savage Mode II coffee table book. The 200-page hardcover is being sold for $100. By purchasing the bundle, a digital copy of the album will be delivered via email at the time of release while the book is scheduled to ship the week of November 16.