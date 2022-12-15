21 Savage Selected As Final 2022 Performer For Amazon Music Live Concert Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz will take on hosting duties for the show.

Atlanta-based Hip Hop star 21 Savage looks to close out 2022 in a big way. The 30-year-old entertainer will stream a live show from Los Angeles for Amazon Music right before the calender switches to a new year.

Amazon Music Live announced 21 Savage as the final performer for the 2022 season. Fellow Atlanta-bred rhymer 2 Chainz will host the event taking place on Thursday, December 29 at 9 pm PT. Viewers cans catch the stream on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

21 Savage’s Amazon Music Live performance will begin after the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcast on Prime Video. In addition to serving as master of ceremonies for the concert, 2 Chainz is set to interview Savage too.

The two southern rappers will likely spend time discussing 21 Savage’s most recent body of work. Savage partnered with Canadian hitmaker Drake for the chart-topping Her Loss collaborative album.

21 Savage Will Join A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby & More As Amazon Music Live Alums

Her Loss debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 404,000 first-week units. Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” single peaked at #2 on the Hot 100 chart. The duo also earned a Number One with “Jimmy Cooks” off Drake’s 2022 solo LP Honestly, Nevermind.

Previously, Savage released the No. 1 album I Am > I Was in 2018. The Slaughter Gang commander also made it to the top of the Billboard 200 with 2020’s Savage Mode II. Savage teamed with producer Metro Boomin for that project.

21 Savage is the latest Amazon Music Live performer. Another Atlanta-raised rapper, Lil Baby, kicked off the concert series on October 27. A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, and other acts also graced the Amazon Music stage.