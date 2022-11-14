Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At No.1, Biggest Hip-Hop Release Of The Year 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and 21 Savage are sitting at the top of the charts with ‘Her Loss,’ ending Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” historic run.

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss debuted at No.1, racking up the biggest first-week numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022.

Her Loss also marked the fourth-largest streaming week ever for any album, Drake’s 12th album to debut at No. 1 and 21’s third.

According to Billboard, the LP debuted with 404,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Nov. 10, toppling Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which led the chart shortly after its release on Oct. 21. In addition, Her Loss had the biggest week in the R&B/Hip-Hop category since Drake’s own Certified Lover Boy opened at No. 1 in September of last year.

Her Loss earned more than 100,000 more than the next biggest Hip-Hop release, Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which opened with 295,000, as per Billboard. Drake also almost doubled his Honestly, Nevermind project, which opened with 204,000 units in June. Both projects are dwarfed by Certified Lover Boy, which debuted at No. 1 in September 2021, with 613,000 units.

With his latest chart-topper, Drake is now in third place for most No.1 albums on the Billboard 200. Only Jay-Z and The Beatles have more, with 14 and 19, respectively.

Drake & 21 Savage Sued For ‘Her Loss’ Vogue Promo

Drake and 21 Savage rolled out Her Loss with a series of spoof promotions, including one which landed them in hot water. Last Wednesday (Nov. 9), a Manhattan court issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting them from continuing with their fake Vogue campaign.

Before releasing Her Loss, the duo shared a fake Vogue cover featuring themselves to promote the record. They even tagged the magazine’s longtime editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour in the Instagram post. Drake and 21 Savage also allegedly distributed a physical version of the cover and used the image in their advertising campaign.

Conde Nast is asking for a minimum of $4 million in damages in this case. Drake has now removed the post from his IG.