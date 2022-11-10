Judge Sides With Vogue Issues Temporary Restraining Order in Drake, 21 Savage Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The brand says the customers were confused.

Two days after Conde Naste filed a lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage for creating a promotional campaign for their new project that inappropriately used Vogue magazine as the backdrop, a court has seemed to rule in the publishing company’s favor.

On Wednesday, November 9th, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting them from continuing with the campaign.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Conde Nast maintains the rappers created a fake version of the magazine, featured themselves on the cover, tagged Vogue’s longtime editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, as if to suggest she supported them and linked it to their new album Her Loss.

The case is basically based on a trademark infringement and false advertising claim. Experts say the company has “sufficient proof” pointing to their customers being confused by the mock-ups and can prove Conde Naste had been “irreparably harmed.”

Especially since Drake and 21 Savage flooded the internet with the artwork, which seemed authentic based on Drake’s relationship with Wintour.

Lawyers contend said the two distributed the covers in physical campaigns in major cities and plastered posters advertising the project on streets and buildings.

Conde Nast is seeking at least $4 million in damages in this case. Drake has removed the post from has IG.