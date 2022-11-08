Drake And 21 Savage Sued For $4 Million By Vogue Over Fake Promo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by fashion bible Vogue, after they dropped a fake magazine cover to promote their album “Her Loss.”

While people are distracted by the sassy WWE game version of Drake and 21 Savage singing “Rich Flex” in a wrestling ring, there is something serious brewing in the two superstars’ camp.

They are being sued.

According to TMZ, Vogue magazine has dropped a lawsuit against the Canadian and British rapper, claiming the promotion that features them on a fake cover of their magazine was done without permission.

The owners of the publication are suing, asking for $4 million in damages.

Condé Nast, the parent company to Vogue, and the editor-in-chief Anna Wintour “have not endorsed [“Her Loss“] in any way” and have asked for the rappers to remove the promotion, but they have yet to comply.

On the “God’s Child” artist’s social media, he posted the image and said, “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th.”

As one can see, the promo is making it seem as though the magazine has formally endorsed the album, and because of his past relationship with Wintour, many might believe it is true.

Someone close to Drake’s team said they are shocked since others have had similar campaigns, pointing to the fake Howard Stern clip and their phone NPR Tiny Desk concert.

But no formal statement has been made by Champagne Papi, 21 Savage, or their lawyers.