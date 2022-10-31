Drake & 21 Savage Land Vogue Cover Ahead Of Collab Album ‘Her Loss’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

21 Savage covers his face while Drake pouts for the camera as the rappers graced the cover of Vogue magazine’s October edition.

While Drake and 21 Savage delayed the release of their upcoming surprise album Her Loss earlier this week, the rollout continues with the two rappers appearing on the cover of iconic fashion bible Vogue.

The Toronto native announced they were pushing back the project just a week after announcing the surprise collaboration. Drake revealed via his Instagram Story that his longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, contracted covid during the middle of album production.

However, according to Drake, 40 is “resting up,” and Her Loss is due to arrive later this week on Friday, Nov. 4.

Drake and 21 Savage took to Instagram to share a joint post marking their “historic moment” with Vogue.

Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!,” the caption read. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

Meanwhile, after teaming up with 21 Savage earlier this month for homecoming, Drake reunited with his Cash Money Records mentor, Lil Wayne, at Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans this weekend.

After entertaining the audience with his headlining set, Lil Wayne introduced a surprise guest. “Can you please make some noise for this foreigner? Let’s show him a good time in America,” Weezy said before Drake joined him onstage.

“New Orleans is one of the few cities that shaped my career,” Drake told the crowd, paying homage to the city.

Drake had a busy weekend as he was also on hand to celebrate 21 Savage’s 30th birthday. The Saint Laurent Don took over Underground Atlanta Sunday night with his second annual Freaknik-themed bash.

He partied alongside a star-studded guest list that included his rumored boo, Latto. Also in attendance were Lizzo Reginae Carter, Lakeyah, and Teyana Taylor.