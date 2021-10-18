Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns To No. 1 For A Fourth Week

Plus, Don Toliver scores his highest chart position with the ‘Life of a Don’ project.

Drake is back on top of the Billboard 200 chart. The OVO Sound leader’s sixth studio LP, Certified Lover Boy, returned to the pole position for a fourth nonconsecutive week.

Certified Lover Boy brought in another 94,000 equivalent album units over the last tracking period. That total was enough for Drake to overtake last week’s chart-topper Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift.

Drake led the Billboard 200 for three straight weeks before YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell reigned for one week. Certified Lover Boy originally opened with 613,000 first-week units.

This week's top 5 on the #Billboard200:



1. @Drake Certified Lover Boy (4th week at No. 1)

2. @DonToliver Life of a DON (debut)

3. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 'Sincerely, Kentrell'

4. @MeekMill Expensive Pain

5. @Olivia_Rodrigo Sour — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 17, 2021

Elsewhere on this week’s Billboard 200, Don Toliver’s Life of a Don landed at #2. The Travis Scott protégé racked up 68,000 first-week units for his sophomore album. Toliver has the best-selling album of the week with 18,000 pure sales.

2020’s Heaven or Hell opened at peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 rankings. Don Toliver was able to earn 44,000 first-week units for his debut studio LP.

In addition, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell rose one spot to #3 this week. Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain slipped one position to #4.

Lil Nas X’s Montero also dropped one slot to #6. Doja Cat’s Planet Her stayed at #7. Kanye West’s Donda climbed from #10 to #9. The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love returned to the Top 10 at #10.

Certified Lover Boy hosts guest appearances by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, and more. The former No. 1 single “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug remains in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.