Sales Projections For Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Increase

#Drake and #21Savage are on pace to have one of the biggest weeks of 2022.

It seems fairly certain Drake and 21 Savage will have the #1 album in America next week. The sales projections for the Toronto-Atlanta duo’s Her Loss continue to rise.

At first, HitsDailyDouble predicted Her Loss to open with 335,000-350,000 first-week units. The website is now reporting the collaborative project will exceed those numbers.

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is currently on pace to rack up 400,000 units in its first tracking week. Taylor Swift’s Midnights will likely slip to #2 with 265,000 third-week units.

If Her Loss does open with 400,000 units, that would give Drake and 21 Savage the largest first-week numbers for a Hip Hop album in 2022. That total would only trail the 1.5 million opening units for Midnights and 521,000 units for Harry Styles’s Harry’s House.

Her Loss arrived on Friday, November 4. The album came with controversy as a result of Drake’s lyrics about Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye “Ye” West, DRAM, and the husband of Serena Williams.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind studio LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 first-week units in June. 21 Savage’s Savage Mode II also started at #1 in 2020 with 171,000 album-equivalent units. Drake presently has eleven Number Ones. Savage has two chart-toppers.