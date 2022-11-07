First-Week Sales Projections For Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

#Drake & #21Savage are on pace to lead the chart, but #HerLoss is getting mixed reviews.

Toronto-bred rapper Drake and Atlanta-bred rapper 21 Savage united for the newly released Her Loss album. The collaborative project landed on Friday, November 4.

HitsDailyDouble crunched the projected sales numbers for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss. The Hip Hop duo should open at #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart.

According to HDD, Her Loss is presently on pace to pull in 335,000-350,000 first-week units. The website projects Drake and 21 to rack up around 425 million-450 million streams in its first seven days.

Tracks from Her Loss occupied nine of the top 10 spots on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart for November 5. Over on Apple Music, Drake and 21 Savage dominate the Top 100: USA’s Top 20.

Her Loss arrived with a lot of controversies. In particular, Drake’s decision to suggest Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot by Tory Lanez on “Circo Loco” angered many social media users.

Her Loss Is Drake’s Third Straight Album To Recieve Mixed Reviews

Drake also took a shot at the husband of his ex-girlfriend Serena Williams on “Middle of the Ocean.” Additionally, fans believe the Canadian rhymer dissed fellow Hip Hop acts Kanye “Ye” West and DRAM on Her Loss.

Those lyrical jabs at Megan, Ye, and others may have turned some listeners off to Her Loss. The album has received mixed reviews from professional music critics. Its Metacritic score presently stands at 57/100 with a user rating of 6.6/10.

Her Loss came after Drake’s polarizing 2022 solo album Honestly, Nevermind dropped in June. The Metacritic user score for Honestly, Nevermind is 4.7/10. 2021’s Certified Lover Boy amassed a 60/100 critic score and a 3.5/10 user score.

Honestly, Nevermind debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 first-week units. 21 Savage’s 2020 studio LP, Savage Mode II, also launched at #1. That joint effort with producer Metro Boomin brought in 171,000 units in its first tracking week.