Women Drag Drake For Dissing Megan Thee Stallion & Running From Pusha T

Drake faced backlash for his “Circo Loco” lyrics, which appeared to make light of Megan Thee Stallion accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her.

Drake caught heat for a perceived diss on his new album Her Loss with 21 Savage.

The OVO rapper seemingly took a jab at Megan Thee Stallion on a song titled “Circo Loco.” Drake’s wordplay appeared to joke about Megan Thee Stallion’s accusations against Tory Lanez.

“This b#### lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” Drake rapped.

Tory Lanez faces criminal charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. He awaits trial after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Megan Thee Stallion has repeatedly expressed frustration over people making light of her trauma since she accused Tory Lanez of shooting her. She vented about Drake’s lyrics after “Circo Loco” dropped.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####!” she wrote via Twitter. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Drake faced additional criticism from other women on social media. Many users pointed out how Drake backed down in his infamous feud with Pusha T but was willing to poke fun at Megan Thee Stallion.

Check out some of the reactions to Drake’s “Circo Loco” below.

Your fave rapper is pathetic. Antagonizing women and curling his tail when Pusha T came for him. Just pathetic. You would think the popularity of would help but nope. — Pure/Honey (@boitjep) November 4, 2022

drake has more smoke for meg than he had for pusha t that’s nuts — 🍒 (@stillnotziora) November 4, 2022

Pusha T literally called Drake mom a loser, his dad monkey in Steve Harvey suit, said he insecure about his Blackness and said he wasn’t Black enough and Drake sat down and shut up. Weak sauce https://t.co/kB9LSypLXM — Chelsea, duh. (@charmdiddy) November 4, 2022

I’d be on a song with Pusha T by noon talking about them giving that yt baby traction alopecia with them tight ass braids. — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) November 4, 2022