Megan Thee Stallion Blasts “Lame” Rappers “Using My Shooting For Clout” Amid Drake Sub Rumors 

Megan Thee Stallion called out artists ignoring abuse against Black women after Drake seemingly subbed her on a new song.

A furious Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to call out rappers using her for clout by referencing her allegations that Tory Lanez shot her.

Meg was seemingly responding to an apparent Drake sub after he namechecked a “stallion,” who lied about getting shot. On “Circo Loco,” taken from his new joint album Her Loss, with 21 Savage, Drizzy raps:

“This b#### lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

Many listeners believe Drake was alluding to Megan The Stallion, suggesting she lied about the alleged Tory Lanez shooting. Listen to it below.

Did Drake Sub Megan Thee Stallion On “Circo Loco?”

Although not mentioning Drake by name, Megan took to Twitter an hour after the song dropped, venting her frustrations, claiming artists are using her name for clout. She also called out “y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N#### that SHOT A FEMALE.”

“I know I’m very popular,” she began. “But y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N##### nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B#### keep sucking my p####.”

The “Plan B” hitmaker also demanded people stop joking about her getting shot, calling rappers who do so “LAME,” accusing them of turning a blind eye to abuse against Black women.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####!,” Megan Thee Stallion added before questioning, “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N#### that SHOT A FEMALE.”

While neither Drake nor Megan Thee Stallion addressed each other by name, fans read between the lines. Check out Meg’s posts and some reactions to Drake’s apparent sub below.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N##### nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B#### keep sucking my p#### — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f### it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N#### that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

me listening to drake’s album until i heard the line about megan… pic.twitter.com/MDuxyBvx0W — sabina (@theIifeofsabina) November 4, 2022

that drake bar about megan about to cause all type of hell tomorrow morning omg pic.twitter.com/6GUdpYTjrn — rt pinned (@SUCKAW0RLD) November 4, 2022

Drake has some of the biggest power and influence in the industry. He is playing a very nasty, harmful, and misogynistic game but Megan will come out on the other side. — Cece (@theeciarasnow) November 4, 2022

Drake did that s### on purpose to, He's well aware he has the widest reach of any rapper in the world. Randomly attacking that girl is supposed to mobilize his fans to support Tory Lanez and harass Megan



This is how women end up dropping cases when major celebrities are accused. — Titan (@TheTitanBaddie) November 4, 2022