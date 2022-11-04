Megan Thee Stallion Blasts “Lame” Rappers “Using My Shooting For Clout” Amid Drake Sub Rumors 

A furious Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to call out rappers using her for clout by referencing her allegations that Tory Lanez shot her.
Meg was seemingly responding to an apparent Drake sub after he namechecked a “stallion,” who lied about getting shot. On “Circo Loco,” taken from his new joint album Her Loss, with 21 Savage, Drizzy raps:
“This b#### lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”
Many listeners believe Drake was alluding to Megan The Stallion, suggesting she lied about the alleged Tory Lanez shooting. Listen to it below.
Did Drake Sub Megan Thee Stallion On “Circo Loco?”
Although not mentioning Drake by name, Megan took to Twitter an hour after the song dropped, venting her frustrations, claiming artists are using her name for clout. She also called out “y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N#### that SHOT A FEMALE.”
“I know I’m very popular,” she began. “But y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N##### nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B#### keep sucking my p####.”
The “Plan B” hitmaker also demanded people stop joking about her getting shot, calling rappers who do so “LAME,” accusing them of turning a blind eye to abuse against Black women.
“Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####!,” Megan Thee Stallion added before questioning, “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”
“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N#### that SHOT A FEMALE.”
While neither Drake nor Megan Thee Stallion addressed each other by name, fans read between the lines. Check out Meg’s posts and some reactions to Drake’s apparent sub below.