Serena Williams’ Husband Embraces “Groupie” Label After Drake Diss

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to a Drake diss on Friday (November 4).

Drake called Ohanian a groupie on the song “Middle of the Ocean.” The track appears on the OVO rapper and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake rapped.

Ohanian responded to Drake’s line in a Twitter post. The Reddit co-founder embraced the description, referring to himself as the best groupie for his family.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian commented on the Drake lyric as part of a Twitter thread, which detailed how fatherhood and marriage affected the entrepreneur. Ohanian credited Williams for her positive impact on his life.

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa,” he wrote. “It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater.”

Williams was romantically linked to Drake at one point before her relationship with Ohanian. The tennis great married Ohanian in 2017.