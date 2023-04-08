Man Trying To Avenge Nas Blixky Busted By Feds In Connection To Brooklyn Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Officers located the shooter after he wore the same clothes from the shooting in videos on social media.

The Feds have arrested a suspect who sought to avenge the shooting of drill rapper Nas Blixky, an act that almost took his life. Sources suggest the shooter tried to go tick for tack, blasting a rival gang member believed to be connected to the “PG-16” rapper’s attack.

On Friday, April 7, Taj Zeigler, a member of the 6-Treys, a subset of Folk Nation Gangster Disciples, was arrested and detained at Brooklyn Federal Court.

Nas Blixky and he were members of the same set.

Federal officials have named the 22-year-old as the primary suspect in a Jan. 28, 2022 revenge shooting inside of the Ebbets Field apartment complex in Crown Heights, according to the Daily News. The young man has been charged with possession of ammunition (a felony). Surveillance footage of the shooting was used to support the charge, as well as the handful of bullet casings found outside of the door.

The prosecution stated Zeigler, dressed in a hoody and surgical mask, knocked on the victim’s apartment door the day after Nas Blixky was shot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Jan. 27, 2022. The person that opened the door was not the rival gang member, but his father. Still, Zeigler shot off several rounds, missing everyone in the apartment.

The feds say they were able to identify the 6-Trey member even though his face was covered by tracking his social media. The young man wore the same Marmot-brand puffer jacket and two-toned black and grey sneakers in videos he posted on social media, that he wore the day of the shooting.

The feds are not sure if the person Zeigler intended to shoot was the person who shot Nas Blixky.

Investigators executed a search warrant, check his apartment, and confiscated evidence. Of the evidence, no guns or ammunition was found in his home. They also pulled surveillance video from the building that was crucial in building their case.

Ironically, Zeigler lived in the same apartment complex where he did the shooting.

At the top of 2022, AllHipHop.com reported how devastating news of the Pop Smoke associate being shot was for fans. Many believed he was dead. Fans took to social media dropping #RIPNasBlixky and sending their condolences.

Hop Blogger believes that Nas Blixky was shot because he dissed another artist PG-16 and likened the possible assassination to rapper FBG Duck’s untimely demise.

Nas Blixky’s shooting came two years after the death of his brother, Nicky, another Brooklyn drill artist, sparking national attention on the violent drill movement in New York City.