24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Becomes Third Song To Spend Five Weeks At No. 1 In 2020

(AllHipHop News)
“Mood” is once again the #1 song in the country. 24kGoldn’s collaboration with Iann Dior sits atop the Hot 100 for a fifth non-consecutive week.
Only two other songs have stayed at #1 for at least five weeks in 2020. Roddy Ricch’s breakout smash “The Box” led the Hot 100 for eleven weeks this year. “Rockstar” by DaBaby featuring Ricch spent seven non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.
“Mood” continues to dominate various genres. The single is also #1 on the Hot Rap Songs, Pop Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and Hot Alternative Songs charts.
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk fell one spot to #5 on the latest Hot 100 rankings. Justin Bieber’s “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper rose one position to #6.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slips from #5 to #7. The After Hours track spends its 40th week in the Top 10 which breaks an all-time tie with Post Malone’s “Circles.”
Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver and Nav falls to #8. Pop Smoke’s “For the Night” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby remains at #10.