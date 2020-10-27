24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Holds Onto No.1 For A Second Week

(AllHipHop News)
Once again, the #1 song in America belongs to newcomers 24kGoldn and Iann Dior. Their single “Mood” climbed to the pinnacle of the Hot 100 last week and was able to remain at the top of the Billboard chart for a second week.
“Mood” totaled 19.5 million streams, 9,000 downloads, and 72.1 million radio airplay audience impressions during the most recent tracking week. It also made it to #1 on the Pop Songs chart for the first time. The duo recently performed their smash on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion held onto the #2 spot this week. The global hit has yet to fall out of the Top 3 on the Hot 100 since it debuted at #1 in August with a record-breaking number of streams. Cardi and Meg currently sit atop both the Streaming Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts for the 10th week.
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk came in at #3. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” stayed at #4. DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch (#8), Justin Bieber’s “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper (#9), and Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver and NAV (#10) closed out the Top 10.
Over on the Billboard Global 200 chart, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” ranks at #2 behind BTS’s “Dynamite.” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s former BG200 leader “WAP” holds onto #3. Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” remained at #4. “For The Night” by Pop Smoke featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby slipped three slots to #10.
