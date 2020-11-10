24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s ‘Mood’ Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

(AllHipHop News)
“Mood” is once again the #1 song in America. 24kGoldn’s single featuring ian dior jumped back to the top of the Hot 100 after slipping to #3 on the previous chart.
With 19.2 million streams and 7,000 downloads, the track overtook last week’s champion “Positions” by Ariana Grande which slipped one spot to #2. “Mood” also leads the Radio Songs, Hot Rap Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and Hot Alternative Songs charts.
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk rose from #4 to #3. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” still remains in the Top 10 region at #4. Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” with Don Toliver and NAV peaked at #7. Cardi B’s “WAP” with Megan dropped to #10.
“Mood” (#3), “Lemonade” (#6), “WAP” (#7), and “Blinding Lights” (#10) hold positions on Billboard’s Global 200. “Positions” remained at #1 on that chart which rank songs based on streaming and sales activity from more than 200 territories around the world.
