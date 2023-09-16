Police Say 350Heem Was Killed By Daughter Protecting Her Mom During Fight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A fight between families left a promising star dead at his own event.

No one will be charged for the murder of 350Heem or the shooting of a 48-year-old woman named Regina Orr.

Six weeks after the rising star lost his life in a parking lot shoot-out outside of the Jade Fox Lounge, Lakeland Police say while they have solved the crime. And the person who fatally shot the recording artist will not be charged with murder.

The rapper was at an album release party hosted by his brother, former NBA player Dwayne Bacon, on July 28.

Orr and 350Heem’s mom, Kennie Crawford, got into an argument “due to the defendant and victim Orr not paying to enter the Jade Fox lounge.”

Orr and her daughter Jamilah Johnson left but came back to the party with more people. They finally paid to get in, even though the party was almost over.

At one point, according to authorities, Orr and Johnson approached Crawford, and then Orr punched her in the face, sparking a “large fight” that spilled out from the club to the parking lot.

Police say 350Heem “raised a firearm and shot the 48-year-old female victim [Orr],” seconds prior to being shot by [Orr’s daughter] Jamilah Johnson, according to LKLD Now.

LPD Officer Joshua Collins was present at the altercation and said he saw Johnson shoot the Motown recording artist. LPD spokeswoman Stephanie Kerr said Johnson shot 350Heem twice with a stolen. .40 caliber Glock model 27 handgun based on bullets from the incident.

The State Attorney’s Office “did not support the criminal charge of homicide against Johnson,” as she was trying to defend her mom.

“He advised that she started shooting into the crowd. He stated he exited his vehicle and gave chase and during the chase he observed the defendant throw a firearm towards the back of the vehicle. He stated once the defendant discarded the firearm, she stopped and surrendered without further incident,” said an affidavit regarding the arrest.

The 9mm gun used to shoot him down has not been recovered. The police believe someone took the weapon from the vehicle at the scene of the crime.

