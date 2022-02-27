40 BARRS Exposes QB Black Diamond For False Rape Charge Ahead Of Remy Ma Battle Rap Event

Remy Ma’s highly anticipated Queen’s Get The Money battle rap event just got even spicier after 40 BARRS made a dramatic revelation.

With less than 24 hours before Remy Ma’s debut battle rap event goes down in New York City, 40 BARRS dropped a bombshell that sent instant shock waves through the battle rap community on Saturday night (Feb. 26).

Remy has been making the media round all week to promote Queens Get The Money, the first show from her new battle rap league Chrome 23. One of the rappers battling on that card decided to drop a devastating last-minute surprise.

Boston lyricist 40 BARRS went on a calculated attack, accusing her opponent, QB Black Diamond of falsely accusing a man of rape in 2009. “WELL WELL WELL look wtf we got HERE!,” wrote 40.

In the first of a series of scathing social media posts, 40 shared a report detailing the arrest of Jaquasha Pitt for falsely reporting a rape. She was charged with “tampering with evidence, false reporting and making a false statement,” by cops in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Boston native then listed various details about QB, which she claims confirms she is the woman in the report.

Aliases: QB BlackDiamond, Laquasha Lawrence, Laquaysha Brown & Quasha Black



Real Name: Jaquasha Mercedes Pitt

DOB: 09/02/1990

Childhood Home: 945 Pearl Harbor St.

Current Age: 31

Age at False Accusation: 19



However, 40 was only just warming up! Another post quoted the detective in the case who determined “there were major flaws or discrepancies” after investigating Jaquasha Pitt’s story.

The article continues, “police said Pitt admitted that she lied about what happened and said there had been no attempted assault. Pitt told police she fabricated evidence for personal reasons.”

"Officers conducted an extensive investigation & determined there were major flaws or discrepancies in her initial story"



"Jaquasha Pitt (QB) told police she lied about what happened & fabricated evidence for personal reasons"



40 BARRS Drops A Video Exposé

Then, 40 BARRS turned internet detective sharing a six-and-a-half-minute video setting out to prove QB is the woman named in the article. She uses Google and Facebook searches to track down various alleged members of QB’s family, attempting to prove Jaquasha Pitt is QB Black Diamond.

"Jaquasha Pitt, better known as QB Blackdiamond was convicted for FALSELY accusing a man of R@P3 ‼️"

Jaquasha Pitt, better known as QB Blackdiamond was convicted for FALSELY accusing a man of R@P3 ‼️



QB/Jaquasha has went under multiple aliases for over a decade to hide this.



Case: FBT-CR-09-0244892-S

Battle rap Twitter was in a frenzy with fans and media outlets weighing in on the revelations. QB is yet to respond at the time of writing however, she has less than a day before their battle on Sunday.

40 BARRS is arguably the most skilled pen in female battle rap. With this sort of ammunition for her rounds, QB could be in for a long night. Nonetheless, QB Black diamond is known for her utter disrespect in the ring and will not be taking this lying down! The two have had a longstanding beef going back years and got really heated in their faceoff.

Fans can watch to see how this all plays out live on Hot97. Queen Get The Money Sunday, February 27 at 3 p.m EST.