42 Dugg Addresses Rumors He Was Shot While Filming Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
Yesterday, news broke of a shooting at a music video involving Hip Hop stars 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch. There were a lot of questions about the violent incident that took place in Atlanta.
Three people were reportedly injured. Two men were shot and taken to a local hospital. One man was hurt by debris. 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch were not harmed.
UPDATE: Atlanta Police confirm only two me shot at music video shoot, and both now stable…and both not artists @42_Dugg or @RoddyRicch One man arrested on scene was for drug possession charge pic.twitter.com/hnuY7nU1VZ
— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 22, 2021
Dugg went on Instagram Live with Atlanta-bred rapper Lil Baby to address the online rumors that he was one of the victims. The “We Paid” performer told his 4PF label head that the internet repeatedly creates fake news about him.
“Y’all stop with that fake s###, man. We ain’t been around no gun shooting, none of that,” said Dugg. He added, “Real talk, man. We good… Thanks for the love, though. I appreciate the love, though.”
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a 40-year-old man at the scene was arrested on a drug charge and not considered a suspect for the shooting. Authorities are currently investigating who may have fired the shots.
— 42Dugg (@42_Dugg) February 22, 2021