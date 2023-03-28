42 Dugg Declares “Death Before Dishonor” After Guilty Plea; Awaits Prison Sentence

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

42 Dugg is scheduled to be sentenced for failing to report to prison in May 2023.

42 Dugg lamented his legal troubles from behind bars.

The Interscope Records artist, who is in custody at the U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta, expressed his frustration in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday (March 28). 42 Dugg faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to report for a six-month prison sentence.

“A lot of these n##### got get out of jail free cards,” he wrote. “I guess cause I’m turnt I gotta go through the Worst!!!!!! Death Before Dishonor. FREEDEMBOYZ.”

42 Dugg is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10. According to the Detroit News, prosecutors will recommend a six-month sentence.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dion Hayes, agreed to enter a 30-day inpatient drug treatment program after serving his time in prison. He will also spend another 30 days in an outpatient program.

42 Dugg has been locked up since he was arrested in May 2022. Authorities apprehended him in Detroit after he didn’t show up to serve a six-month sentence at a West Virginia prison in April 2022.

A judge sentenced 42 Dugg to six months in prison for violating his probation. He previously received three years of probation for felony firearm possession.