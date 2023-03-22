42 Dugg Faces More Time In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Failure To Surrender

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

42 Dugg could be sentenced to up to five years in prison, but prosecutors are recommending six months for the 4PF/CMG rapper.

Interscope Records artist 42 Dugg pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody to serve a six-month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the Detroit News, 42 Dugg faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on May 10.

42 Dugg agreed to a deal with prosecutors, who will recommend a six-month prison sentence. The agreement requires him to enter a 30-day inpatient drug treatment program after his prison stint along with a 30-day outpatient program.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dion Hayes, is currently in custody at the U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta. He has remained in custody since his arrest in May 2022.

42 Dugg’s legal woes can be traced back to his March 2020 arrest for felony firearm possession. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $90,000 fine in November 2021.

A judge revoked 42 Dugg’s probation, sentencing him to six months in prison. The Detroit native violated his probation by getting arrested in Las Vegas and testing positive for drugs on multiple occasions.

He was supposed to report to a West Virginia prison in April 2022. He never appeared, which led to his arrest a month later.