42 Dugg is the latest rapper to go in on the gay community after a video of him licking, kissing and sucking his son’s neck!

Rapper 42 Dugg has gone viral for all of the wrong reasons this weekend, prompting concerned fans to report him to officials for allegedly abusing his son.

The two can be seen on a private airplane, with the boy sitting on his father’s lap … innocent enough, right?

However, in addition to the child sitting on the “Free Dem Boyz” rapper’s lap, a series of video clips and pictures posted on social media, the dad is seen licking and sucking the son on his neck.

In one of the disturbing videos, the 27-year-old Motown native can be seen kissing and creating a “passion mark” on the boys neck. He posted them on Friday, July 30 in celebration of the 3-year-old’s birthday.

Twitter immediately exploded, calling for Child Protective Services to take the child away.

“42 dugg Wtf type kiss is this??? I’m about to call CPS #IDontLikePeopleWho touch kids inappropriately smh”

“The Child Protective Service needs to be called on that 42 Dugg n####. MFs be sick in the head”

“@42_Dugg Bro I am disturbed by this video of you. Someone ring child protective services.”

“42 Dugg sick af..wtf you licking and sucking on that kid neck like that..IDC if he is your son”

“I hope ya canceling 42 dugg the same way ya canceled da baby”

In response to the backlash, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to blast anyone talking about him and his son.

“Suck my dick you gay biotches,” he shared.

“Ain’t nobody going for that gay ass hoe ass S### y’all on, y’all quit to get on some GAY B#### ASS S### BUT WHEN AS N#### JUMP DOWN ON ONE YOU HOE N##### AND CALL SOMEBODY OUT WE HOMOPHOBIC,” he continued. “DONT NOBODY GIVE AH F### ABOUT THAT S### YALL DONT NONE US WE ENTERTAINERS THATS IT.”

“WE NOT HERE TO coach you on life if I say I’m not with that gay s### that’s where y’all should leave it quit tryna shove that sh*t down N##### throats, ah gay n#### ah be on national tv tonguing another HOE ASS N####, but that’s ok though y’all or no other motherfuckas on earth ain’t finna make me like S### ION LIKE.”

“IF YALL DON’T LIKE ME. FUCKK YALL,” he ended the clapback. “KEEP MY SON OUT YALL MOUTH FLAT OUT.”

There is no word on whether or not authorities were indeed notified. The story is developing.