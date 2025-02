Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

42 Dugg fired back at 50 Cent after being called out on social media amid the G-Unit mogul’s ongoing war of words with Big Meech.

42 Dugg didn’t mince his words when firing back at 50 Cent, who called him out for allegedly financially supporting Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory following his release from prison.

The G-Unit honcho has made a habit of going after anybody affiliated with the former Detroit drug kingpin amid his ongoing feud.

On Wednesday (February 26) 50 Cent took to social media, criticizing 42 Dugg for giving Big Meech money rather than helping out his friends.

“Your daddy my [ninja emoji],” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “You made a mistake giving Screech a $100K you could have given that to your [ninja emojis]’s. You always been hard-headed. WTF.”

Although 50 Cent later deleted the post, 42 Dugg quickly caught wind of the remarks and fired back on his Instagram Stories, challenging the rapper to prove Big Meech is a federal informant—or to leave him alone.

“Can’t no n#### convince me to go against Detroit,” he asserted. “Either show me big bra ah rat or shut the f### up talking to me.”

50 Cent responded to the Detroit rapper with his signature trolling, posting, “Why you think I care how you feel. LOL stupid.”

The tension between 50 Cent and Big Meech began in February 2025 after Meech appeared in a video with 50’s rival, Rick Ross, promoting a “Welcome Back” concert in Florida.

The “Many Men” hitmaker accused Meech of being a “rat” and cooperating with authorities. He also threatened to release documents about Tammy Cowins, a former BMF associate.

In response, Big Meech posted an edited photo of 50 Cent as a rat, calling him an “Internet Gangster.”

The feud has escalated to involve others, including Lil Baby, Floyd Mayweather, Big Meech’s son and BMF series star Lil Meech, and even former G-Unit member Young Buck.